Education Ministry partners with RJRGLEANER Communications Group to provide educational content to students

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has partnered with the RJRGLEANER Communications Group to deliver live interactive teaching sessions across all media platforms for high school students in Jamaica.

The agreement will see the RJRGLEANER brands, Television Jamaica (TVJ), The Gleaner’s Youth Link, Music 99FM, jamaicagleaner.com, televisionjamaica.com, Television Jamaica You Tube, Jamaica News Network (JNN) and 1spotmedia provide live and pre-recorded content to students.

“I am pleased that this partnership extends the reach of our educational solutions. Our schools may be physically closed at this time but learning and instruction must continue. The partnership gives our students additional options to access material and this is critical especially where students do not have internet access,” said Minister with Responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda.

Under the partnership, Ministry approved teachers will deliver live Mathematics, Information Technology, Physics and English Literature classes at the CSEC level, while live classes will be held in Caribbean Studies, Physics, Sociology and Economics at the CAPE level.

The lessons will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m for seven days starting on Thursday, March 18.

TVJ will air two and half hours of live teaching and half an hour of pre-recorded sessions.

Gary Allen, CEO of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, who is happy to support the Ministry's efforts, said: “We are indeed pleased to be participating in another worthwhile endeavour with our brands which can only benefit the nation at this crucial time.”

The live teaching will facilitate an interactive engagement with students using social media that will be simulcast across platforms, while JNN will carry the daily sessions delayed.

Highlights of the week’s teaching modules will also be repeated on TVJ on weekends.

Students will get free access to The Gleaner’s Youth Link e-paper on Tuesdays, which will have supporting material as well as feedback to questions from the live shows each week.

The videos of the sessions will be available on all the platforms for delayed access at any time.

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group will also provide the content to the Ministry’s growing database of online instructional material.

The agreement with the RJRGLEANER Communications Group will supplement existing measures being taken by the Ministry to provide educational content to students while schools are closed.

The Ministry is working with several educational partners to provide content to students free of cost via its website and educational programmes are being aired daily on PBC Jamaica.

Schools are conducting virtual classes via various online platforms. The Ministry’s Regional Offices are also instructional material.

The agreement with the RJRGLEANER Communications Group will supplement existing measures being taken by the Ministry to provide educational content to students while schools are closed.

The Ministry is working with several educational partners to provide content to students free of cost via its website and educational programmes are being aired daily on PBC Jamaica.

Schools are conducting virtual classes via various online platforms. The Ministry’s Regional Offices are also providing schools with printed packages containing educational resources for students.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.