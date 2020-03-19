Flow announces more COVID-19 response measures

Flow Jamaica has announced several additional measures for its retail and technical operations to further protect its team and its customers amid the coronavirus in Jamaica.

The new procedures follow others announced last week.

At the time, the company had reported that one of its technicians was quarantined while four others were in self-isolation.

It says to date, no one has displayed symptoms of the flu or COVID-19, but all are still under the company’s policy of a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

In the meantime, more than 600 employees are now working from home.

COVID response measures:

Retail

*Restriction on the number of persons in the store at any given time;

*All locations outfitted with sanitising stations

*Flow team members, including Flow’s Mobile and Recharge teams, will be outfitted with the appropriate personal protection equipment and will continue to offer services as per usual until further notice.

*Customers and other visitors who display symptoms of illness will be courteously directed to other methods for accessing bill payment channels and customer services.

*Flow customers can continue to top-up, check balances and pay their bills online or by calling its contact centre.

*Customer service operations suspended at Norman Manley International Airport booth. The kiosk remains open and will be frequently sanitised.

Technical

*Effective immediately, Flow’s technical team will conduct an initial assessment during appointment scheduling.

*All technical team members will be outfitted with personal protective equipment and will conduct further safety assessments prior to residential visits.

*Alternative arrangements including remote troubleshooting will be conducted to serve customers who may be displaced by the protective measures.

