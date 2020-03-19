Former worker who torched and robbed St Andrew restaurant charged

A St Andrew man who broke in to a restaurant on Constant Spring Road and then set it on fire has been charged.

Forty-eight-year-old Noscha Graham of Windy Way in Harbour View is charged with arson, shop breaking and larceny.

The police report that about 3:18 a.m. on Sunday, November 18, 2019, Graham, who was fired from the restaurant, broke in, stole $960,000 and then set the building ablaze.

He was apprehended last Wednesday, March 11 and later charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney-at-law.

