Gov’t carefully managing food supplies – Green

As the Government continues to roll out the national response to COVID-19, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is assuring that it is taking several steps to ensure optimal management of the country’s food security and distribution of food supplies during this period of national disaster.

The assurance has come from the Minister of State in the Ministry Floyd Green, who indicated that there are adequate supplies of agricultural produce and that these will be available for the next three months at least.

In addition to fresh produce, items such as eggs, poultry, pork, and fish are also available in plentiful quantities at this time, Green said while emphasising that there is absolutely no need for price gouging.

Green’s assurance was endorsed by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority and the Jamaica Agricultural Society which have confirmed that there are adequate supplies of agricultural produce in the market.

The Ministry is also pointed out that there is an oversupply of some items resulting from the downturn in the hotel and hospitality sector.

It says some farmers have offered to donate the excess supplies to infirmaries, prisons, childrens’ homes, hospitals, and quarantined areas.

In light of the excess agricultural produce, through their marketing system is facilitating linkages between the farmers and suppliers to include supermarkets, green juice producers and restaurants.

“We are all in this together,“ Green said and is appealing to all Jamaicans - consumers, farmers, our fisher folk, processors, distributors marketers, and importers to play their part in ensuring adequate and fair distribution of food supplies.

