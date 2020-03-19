J’can women hailed in global scientific publication

Two Jamaican geospatial scientists, Valrie Grant and Cecille Blake, who are graduates of The University of the West Indies, are featured in a new critically acclaimed book documenting 30 inspiring stories of diverse women who have used geospatial technology to advance science and help resolve important issues facing the world.

Women and GIS, Volume 2: Stars in Spatial Science published on the eve of International Women’s Day (March 8), is available online and will be on bookshelves in April. The book explores the lives and professional achievements of women working in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) who have distinguished themselves as world leaders in geographic information systems (GIS).

Valrie Grant is the managing director of local GIS firm GeoTechVision, and Cecille Blake works with the United Nations Statistics Division as a member of the Global Geospatial Information Management Secretariat. The book celebrates their unique life paths, sharing anecdotal examples of mis-starts, challenges and lessons learnt, and how, through perseverance and hard work, they achieved success.