Judiciary implements emergency call centre

As the Judiciary of Jamaica continues to assess developments surrounding COVID-19, additional measures are being considered and implemented at the Parish Courts to ensure easy access to our courts while maintaining the safety of staff.

An emergency call centre has been established for ease of access to our courts for information purposes.

The numbers are: 876-926-3750 / 876-613-8100 / 876-754-8337. Persons may call these numbers between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Members of the public who have applied for Spirit Licenses at the Corporate Area Parish Court, Criminal Division (Half Way Tree) not to come to the court today Thursday, March 19.

All applicants will be informed of the outcome of their applications by telephone and the next steps to be taken.

