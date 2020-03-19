Man held in SOE ganja bust charged

One of two men who were arrested at a vehicular checkpoint in the St Andrew South state of public emergency earlier this in connection with a large ganja bust has been charged.

The man, 42-year-old Maxwell Walters, a driver and farmer of Lacovia district, St Elizabeth, has been charged :

* Shooting with intent

* Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

* Possession of Ganja

* Dealing in ganja

* Trafficking ganja

* Conspiracy

Maxwell was arrested in an incident about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 on Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew.

A police team was reportedly conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation when they signalled the drivers of two motor cars to stop.

However, the police say the drivers disobeyed and opened gunfire at the team, which was returned.

They say Maxwell was found with gunshot injuries and was treated at hospital and released into police custody.

Another man who was also arrested remains in custody.

A Nissan Latio car, a Toyota Probox motorcar and approximately $862,400 worth of compressed ganja were seized in the incident, according to the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.