MPs to get additional $2 million in CDF money towards COVID-19 fight

Members of Parliament are to get an additional $2 million towards their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to help with the national response to COVID-19.

This is a total of $126 million.

In making the announcement during his contribution to the budget debate in parliament this afternoon, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said funds will be available by the first week of April.

MPs currently receive $20 million in CDF money annually.

Holness said guidelines on how the additional sums are to be used will be issued to each MP.

Meanwhile, Holness said in an effort to address issues related to water and sanitation surrounding COVID-19, government ministers Daryl Vaz and Desmond McKenzie have been tasked to lead a special task force to develop, implement and monitor a programme of trucking water to communities across Jamaica.

So far, Jamaica has confirmed 15 cases of COVID 19 and one death related to the disease.

