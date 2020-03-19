Person of Interest in Roger Chang murder investigation surrenders

The woman who was identified as a person of interest in the murder of businessman Roger Chang has turned herself in to the police.

Khadeisha McKenzie, otherwise called ‘DD’, who hails from a St Andrew address, turned herself in to detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch in St Elizabeth this afternoon.

Chang was found murdered in Windsor Castle on the border of Portland and St Mary on Sunday, a day after he went missing.

He had reportedly left Kingston with a woman to go to a waterfall in Portland and never returned home.

The police say his body was found on Sunday afternoon with stab wounds to the back.

