PICA adjusts operations due to COVID-19

In keeping with directives issued regarding the operations of the public sector during the COVID 19 outbreak, the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) has adjusted its operations.

PICA says the following outposts will be closed for the next seven days:

· Savannah La Mar, Westmoreland

· Morant Bay, St Thomas

· Port Antonio, Portland

Passports can be collected at the following locations:

· Mandeville, Manchester;

· St Ann’s Bay, St Ann;

· Montego Bay, St James;

· Portmore, St Catherine;

· May Pen, Clarendon;

· Constant Spring, St Andrew

Additionally:

· Extension of Stay Permits for applicants who have completed the process may be collected at our 8 Waterloo Road, Kingston and Overton Plaza, Montego Bay locations.



· Extension of Stay Permits that will expire during the period of the scaled-down of operations should be renewed on the next business day at the Immigration Unit located at 8 Waterloo Road in St Andrew and Overton Plaza, Montego Bay.

· Citizenship Certificates will only be issued from the Citizenship Unit located at 8 Waterloo Road in St Andrew.

· No more than 20 customers will be allowed inside the PICA offices at a time.

· All emergency situations must be directed to the Head Office located at 25 Constant Spring Road, Kingston 10.

For further information, please contact PICA at 876-754-7422.

