St James security guard in custody following bizarre incident

A St James-based security guard is now under police guard at the Cornwall Regional Hospital after being forcibly subdued and disarmed during an altercation with the police in Montego Bay today.

The police report that personnel from the St James Motorised Patrol Unit responded to a distress call at the St James office of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) in Overton Plaza after reports emerged that the security guard, who had been working there for over a year, began behaving erratically, hurling abuses and destroying property.

The guard, who is employed to a private security company, reportedly then made his way to a pharmacy where he consumed unprescribed medication, according to the police.

Support was provided by the St James Quick Response Team and an Operations Support Team.

When the police arrived on the scene, the man reportedly threatened the team and later barricaded himself in a small room inside the pharmacy.

The police after approximately 15 minutes of negotiating with the guard, the team gained entry into the room, subdued and disarmed him without firing a single shot.

His licensed Glock pistol was seized by the police during the process.

Based on the preliminary investigations, the man was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for immediate treatment and mental health examination.

