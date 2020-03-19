Two tourists die in separate incidents in Montego Bay

Two tourists died hours apart under separate circumstances in Montego Bay, St James yesterday.

In one incident, Kimberley McCarty, 39, who is from Massachusetts in the United States was found dead in her room by a housekeeper at a resort about 3:15 a.m.

In the other incident, a 75-year-old British man passed away after fainting aboard a cruise ship shortly after day break in the second city, police sources have revealed.

Law enforcement authorities said the woman arrived in Jamaica’s second city on March 13 and was scheduled to leave the island today.

Her death has been labeled “undetermined” by police investigators.

Meanwhile, the name of the 75-year-old British man is being withheld.

A spokesperson for the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incidents but could not immediately provide the details.

