Updated | Tourist dies in Montego Bay weeks after another passed aboard ship

A tourist died in Montego Bay, St James yesterday, weeks after another passed away aboard a cruise ship.

Kimberley McCarty, 39, who is from Massachusetts in the United States was found dead in her room by a housekeeper at a resort about 3:15 a.m.

Two Wednesdays ago, a 75-year-old British man passed away after fainting aboard a cruise ship shortly after day break in the second city.

Law enforcement authorities said the woman arrived in Jamaica’s second city on March 13 and was scheduled to leave the island today.

Her death has been labeled “undetermined” by police investigators.

Meanwhile, the name of the 75-year-old British man is being withheld.

Note: In an earlier version of this story the police had reported that both incidents happened yesterday. However, they have since said the British man passed away two weeks ago.

livern.barrett@gleanerjm.com Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.