Victoria Mutual Group contributes to national COVID-19 response efforts

The Victoria Mutual Group (VM) has made a monetary donation to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assist with the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to press time, there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica and measures are being implemented islandwide to contain the spread of the virus.

“Victoria Mutual is part of the fabric of Jamaica. We have been standing with the people of Jamaica for more than 141 years and in this challenging time, we will continue to stand with our people and assist the national efforts to contain the virus,” said Courtney Campbell, president and chief executive officer of the Victoria Mutual Group.

Campbell added that the business had activated its business continuity plan and was implementing its COVID-19 Response Plan. A number of measures have already been implemented to minimise the risk to VM’s team members and customers, including:

n Increasing the frequency of sanitisation of branches and other locations where customers visit;

n Installing touch-free hand sanitisers at all locations;

n Restricting business travel, and moving face-to-face team meetings to online platforms;

n Activating remote work;

n Limiting client visits to locations;

n Posting information charts and digital messages produced by the United States’ Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness at all public locations.

“We continue to monitor all updates from the local and international health authorities and will implement any additional controls needed to help keep our customers and team members safe,” said Campbell.

“Let’s be encouraged and support each other during this challenging time,” he added. “We want our customers to know that we are with you. While this virus requires social distancing, this moment can actually bring us closer together. We are resilient, and when we work together we are unstoppable.”

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton thanked VM for its contribution.

“As the Government works tirelessly to combat the threat of the coronavirus, we continue to emphasise and embrace the strength of community expressed in public and private partnerships. The Ministry of Health and Wellness extends heartfelt gratitude to the VM family for their contribution to our efforts in protecting the lives and interests of every Jamaican citizen,” he said.