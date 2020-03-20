AGD closes offices, offers services online

The Accountant General’s Department (AGD) has advised that its offices will be closed to the public until further notice, as part of measures to contain the risk of transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Director of communication and customer service at the AGD, Tanisha Weir Grant, said that during this period, the AGD can be contacted via email or social media platforms.

Persons can email info@treasury.gov.jm; send messages on Instagram at www.instagram.com/treasuryja; Twitter at www.twitter.com/thetreasuryja; Facebook at www.facebook.com/thetreasuryja.com; Whatsapp (Text only) at 1-876-818-6583; or Live chat at www.treasury.gov.jm.

Pensioner Life certificate forms, P24 forms and status letters may also be requested online.

Weir Grant said that persons can also submit life certificate forms by depositing them in drop boxes, which have been placed at the main entrance of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, 30 National Heroes Circle, Kingston 4, or through the regular postal service.

She is reminding pensioners that the life certificate for the quarter ending June is not due until the end of April, so they have ample time to submit the document