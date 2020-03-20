Bearer company ramps up service offering amid coronavirus crisis

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in reports of confirmed cases across the country, persons are become increasingly concerned and even more anxious to secure essential items. With grocery and sanitisation items quickly disappearing off shelves, there have been increasing demands for scarce supplies and support with procuring and delivering these goods.

One Kingston-based bearer company is using the opportunity to ramp up its service offering, and has heightened its efforts to support consumers in meeting their need for delivery ‘right at their doorstep’.

Bearer outsourcing company, Red Pin, has been providing errand services to customers, which largely include requests like supermarket and pharmacy runs, local parcel pick-up and delivery, and just about any service that a bearer can execute.

Co-founder and managing director of Red Pin, Shanae Bennett, noted that, at this time, bearers are very necessary, and are being utilised to support in any way possible. “We’ve seen a greater call for help with purchasing and delivering items, and moving packages from one place to the next while persons continue to lay low in the wake of the virus locally. What’s happening around us is so unfortunate, but it’s in times like this where, as a team, we’re all trying our best to go the extra mile for every single customer.”

CROSS PARISH TRANSPORT

Red Pin offers both bike and car bearers and allows consumers the convenience to shop, by sharing a list and leaving the rest up to its team. In instances, there have also been calls by persons to transport items to their family in other parishes. Bennett noted also that persons have been eager to not only stock up on food and sanitisation items, but have also made requests to purchase and send on their behalf to loved ones locally.

Meanwhile, with the country’s move to control crowded spaces, Bennett stated that this course of action is critical in light of the current circumstances. “Like all citizens, we’re concerned about the impact and are committed to doing our part in helping to minimise the spread of this virus. At this time, we are fully cautious and sterile in our delivery approach, and urge our customers to practise the same,” she noted.

The company continues to remain alert, and is even more stringent in its approach regarding daily contact with customers. “We’ve implemented increased usage of hand sanitisers and disinfecting wipes as a means of helping to protect our bearers against exposure. Every bearer travels with sanitisation supplies, for repeated usage as necessary. Additionally, the minute a bearer enters the office, they know the routine of sanitising first then they head straight to the bathroom to wash their hands. We handle a lot of packages and interact with many customers every day, so it’s only fitting that with the nature of this business, we’re extra careful,” Bennett noted.

OUTSOURCING BEARERS

As part of its mission to separate itself from other bearer companies in the country, Red Pin is hoping to stand out in the market as the first choice for premium bearer outsourcing.

The company offers short- and long-term bearer outsourcing and errand services such as bank and tax office runs, local parcel delivery, supermarket purchases, and more. Approaching nine months in operation since opening its doors in July 2019, Red Pin toots itself as ‘the above and beyond team’.

Red Pin currently serves Kingston, Portmore and Spanish Town and proudly boasts a significant business component of all items being insured in transit.