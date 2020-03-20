Bull Bay residents in quarantine get access to medication from NHF

The National Health Fund (NHF) says arrangements have been put in place to provide access to medication for community members in quarantine in Seven and Eight Miles in Bull Bay, which borders St Andrew and St Thomas.

The area was declared a quarantine zone by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday, March 13 in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The lockdown is for 14 days.

The move was in response to Jamaica’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, who is a Jamaican woman visiting from the United Kingdom and who was staying in the area.

The NHF says since Sunday, March 15, its mobile pharmacy along with a team comprising pharmacists and pharmacy technicians have been deployed to serve the prescription needs of residents in quarantine.

It says the mobile pharmacy is providing a drop off and pick up service three days per week – Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the NHF is appealing to all public patients to use its alternative services such as the Quick Prescript App or the Drop Off and Pick-up Service to fill their prescription in order to cut waiting time in Drug Serv pharmacies.

This is in response to the coronavirus in Jamaica.

The Quick Prescript App is an electronic prescription submission mobile application that allows public patients an easier and more convenient way to submit and pickup their medication.

With the Drop Off and Pick-Up Service, beneficiaries can drop off their prescriptions at the pharmacy and a specific time will be given for pick-up.

Both alternative methods will further reduce the waiting in Drug Serv pharmacies.

