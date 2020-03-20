Firearm, several rounds of ammunition seized in Kingston 10

One firearm and several assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during a police operation on Verene Avenue, Kingston 10 on Wednesday.

According to reports from the Half Way Tree Police, the following items were seized during a search of a premises:

* One .38 Revolver

* Thirty-eight .38 rounds of ammunition

* One 12-gauge cartridge

* Eight 5.56 cartridges

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.