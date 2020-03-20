Firearm, several rounds of ammunition seized in Kingston 10
Published:Friday | March 20, 2020 | 9:57 AM
One firearm and several assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during a police operation on Verene Avenue, Kingston 10 on Wednesday.
According to reports from the Half Way Tree Police, the following items were seized during a search of a premises:
* One .38 Revolver
* Thirty-eight .38 rounds of ammunition
* One 12-gauge cartridge
* Eight 5.56 cartridges
No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
