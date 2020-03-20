Fontana Pharmacy encourages persons to shop online

Fontana Pharmacy has encouraged customers to utilise its online shopping and delivery service in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The company is inviting customers to explore its website at fontanapharmacy.com as a fast, free, and convenient delivery option to get non-drug related items in response to the current health crisis,” said a release from Fontana Pharmacy.

It noted that to benefit from free delivery, purchases have to exceed US$50.

“In addition to the company’s online shopping service, Fontana Pharmacy offers a WhatsApp service, which is a convenient alternative for persons who do wish to visit the pharmacy to refill or make new prescriptions and for the purchase of OTC (over the counter) drugs and other items. For free delivery through the WhatsApp number, purchases also have to exceed US$50. You can access the company’s WhatsApp numbers at https://fontanapharmacy.com/pages/Contact-Us.html,” said the company.

Adhering to directives

The pharmacy said it is also implementing measures to adhere to the Government’s operation directives to combat the COVID-19 by limiting its customer’s exposure to the virus which includes strict store sanitisation procedures and instructing customers to maintain social distancing.

“We are continuing our legacy of being there when people need us the most by taking additional steps to be a reliable and welcoming company during this time of uncertainty,” said Kevin O’Brien Chang, chairman of Fontana Pharmacy. “We are grateful for the dedication of all our employees of our six branches who continue to make us proud of brand Fontana.”

Chief Executive Director, Anne Chang, said Fontana is working feverishly to assist the community in combating the current health crisis.

“As we continue to navigate through the challenges of COVID-19 together, I want to reiterate our commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of all our customers, employees, and the communities we serve. We are also working closely with our suppliers, both local and foreign, to minimise out of stock issues for current and future demand.”