Make use of online banking to limit transmission of COVID-19 – JN manager

A local banking executive is encouraging Jamaicans to make use of online banking platforms as much as possible, to mitigate local transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-2019) through the use of cash.

Ricardo Dystant, chief of channels at JN Bank, is urging Jamaicans to stay safe and to take every necessary precaution to protect themselves and their families, in light of news that Jamaica now has confirmed eight cases of COVID-19.

“Several of the transactions customers do in-branch can be accomplished online, such as bill payments, funds and wire transfers, mortgage payments, credit card payments and several other transactions, including phone top-up, as well as paying employees,” he said, pointing to his bank’s JN LIVE Personal and Business banking platforms.

He pointed out that the JN Group also offers online services for money transfer and insurance payments through its JN Money and JNGI Online platforms.

Mitigating the risks

“This way, you can mitigate against infection by limiting your need to touch cash and reducing the need to interact with the public,” he said.

The World Health Organization, earlier this week, advised persons to wash their hands after handling cash and avoid touching their faces,pointing out that the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, can remain on paper for several days.

Dystant said the JN Group, of which JN Bank is a member company, has put in place several measures to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.

“The Jamaica National Group is closely monitoring the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. As the situation continues to change rapidly, our top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of our workforce and our members and customers – our JN Family,” he said.