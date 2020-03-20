Morant Bay Market to be closed this weekend for cleaning

The Morant Bay Market in St Thomas is to be closed this weekend for cleaning as the St Thomas Municipal Corporation seeks to prevent community spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the parish.

Vendors have been directed to remove their belongings.

“Our market vendors have been very compliant with the ministry’s directives where closing hours are concerned. Right now, the market opens at six in the morning and closes at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. When it closes, we ensure that it is cleaned for the next working day. However, this weekend, after the market closes at 2 on Saturday, we will be doing a top-to-bottom cleaning activity,” Mayor of Morant Bay, Michael Hue, told The Gleaner.

“We will also be maintaining cleaning each day after the market closes. Teams from the Municipal Police will also be placed at both entrances of the market to man washing stations that we will be setting up. They will be ensuring that everyone entering the market, both vendors and shoppers, sanitise or wash their hands before doing so,” he said.

The municipal corporation and the local fire department are undertaking the initiative.

- Shanna kaye Monteith

