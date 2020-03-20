NHF increases drug supply limits for COVID, spike in dispensation

The National Health Fund (NHF) is reporting that it has seen a 25 per cent increase in drug dispensation as a result of the relaxation of the rules governing the supply of certain prescription medicine for beneficiaries.

The earlier release of drugs from the date of the last prescription filled were made on March 18.

The agency pointed out that the increased drug dispensation saw the weekly subsidies for NHF cardholder moving from an average of $90 million to $115 million.

NHF beneficiaries as well as those on the JADEP programme are usually limited to 30 days’ supply of prescription drugs.

While most of the drugs on the NHFCard programme were available for 90 days’ supply, other prescription items were limited to 30 days.

But the fund says in light of the COVID-19 situation, it decided to allow NHF cardholders to receive 90 days’ supply of medication, while JADEP beneficiaries can get coverage for 60 days.

The NHF says the move is to facilitate ease of processing and reduce waiting time in pharmacy.

“These provisions are made as older persons and persons with underlying conditions are most susceptible to complications from COVID 19 and may seek to minimise their exposure to possible infection from the coronavirus by limiting their visits outside of home,” NHF CEO Everton Anderson said in a statement.

“Beneficiaries who have not yet utilised these provisions and who may wish to do so are to contact their NHF participating pharmacy to access increased supplies of their medication during this time,” Anderson added.

