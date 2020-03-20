No water disconnections during COVID-19 outbreak - NWC

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it has put a halt to water supply disconnections during the period of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The commission says the move is part of the national effort to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure that customers have adequate water supply to carry out effective hygiene practices.

At the same time, the NWC is encouraging customers to pay their bills on time and where there are concerns about unusual excessive charges, the average of the last two bills should be paid while the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the state-owned utility company is to close its commercial offices for a week as part of its COVID-19 prevention measures.

The Portmore, St Catherine office will close on Saturday, March 21, while the other locations will shut down starting on Monday, March 23.

The NWC says after the one-week closure expires, it will review the decision to determine if there should be a change in policy.

During the closure, customers are being asked to use alternative methods conduct their business.

The NWC notes that some customers who use its commercial offices are from the older demographic and that these person may have challenges using or accessing its online facilities.

It says support will be provided to these individuals.

