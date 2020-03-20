Opposition wants COVID-19 testing protocol modified

Opposition Spokesperson on Health Dr Morais Guy says some of the protocols guiding the testing of COVID-19 cases need urgent modification.

Based on World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation for more testing of patients, Guy is urging the Ministry of Health and Wellness to start testing persons who are in quarantine centres, either home or state run facilities, as opposed to only persons who are showing symptoms of infection as is being done now.

“We are now more convinced by the scientific data that the coronavirus can be spread by persons who show no symptoms and it is on this premise that we strongly recommend that the protocols are modified. We are also positing that it is only when the true extent of the spread is known that proper planning with regards to needs and requirements can done,” said Guy in a statement.

Guy, along with Drs Shane Alexis and Winston De La Haye, is also recommending that all persons in quarantine should be tested after five days post exposure so that the incidence of false negative may be minimised.

“It is our view that that is the best of practices now. To effect that, we are also again making the call for the sourcing of additional testing materials which would include cheaper and more accessible testing kits,” Guy said.

The team of doctors also recommend that a parallel testing pilot be done with the cheaper kits against the standardised viral testing at the National Influenza Laboratory to determine its suitability.

They argue that by doing so, there could have mass testing by local health authorities supported by private labs and hence would have a more accurate idea of the magnitude of the epidemic in Jamaica.

“As we face this unparalleled world pandemic, we have to be creative and at the same time respect the established scientific reporting protocols and evolving recommendations,” Guy said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.