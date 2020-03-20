Outbound mail to 17 countries suspended

The Post and Telecommunications Department (PTD) has advised that effective today, all outbound mail items destined to 17 territories, with the exception of Fast Track shipments, will be suspended until further notice as a result of the effects of COVID-19. This now brings the total to 18 countries experiencing a disruption in outbound mail items from Jamaica Post stemming from the global pandemic.

In observance of the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the PTD is actively doing its part to contain the spread of COVID-19 while keeping its doors open to the public. However, despite the company’s best efforts, they say they are unable to dispatch mail items to the following territories owing to flight and/or government restrictions imposed in relation to the virus.

The affected countries include:

The Caribbean:

Cayman Islands

Central America:

Honduras

Africa:

Djibouti

Libya

Tunisia

Asia and Oceania:

French Polynesia

Kuwait

Sri Lanka

Europe:

Latvia

Moldova

South America:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Guyana

Peru

Previously suspended locations were Hong Kong and China. However, effective March 19, the PTD is again able to send mail to Hong Kong.

Customers may opt to utilise Fast Track, an expedited premium service, to ship packages to these and other areas worldwide (except Wuhan, China). The PTD said they will continue to monitor the situation closely, and as soon as things return to normal, they will resume operations to the affected areas.

All mail posted between Monday, March 16, and Thursday, March 19, destined for the affected countries, with the exception of Fast Track packages, is to be collected by the respective sender via the originating post office.

Customers may claim a refund for postage paid for these mail items by doing the following:

1. Completing and submitting an Inquiry Form (available at the post office and at jamaicapost.gov.jm).

2. Providing a valid copy of a government-issued ID.

3. Providing proof of purchase (a receipt).

Once submitted to the PTD via the originating post office, claims will be processed by the Compensation Unit and the customer updated.