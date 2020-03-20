Passengers on JetBlue flights urged to contact Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is making an urgent appeal for passengers who recently landed in Jamaica on JetBlue flights.

Passengers who travelled on the following flights are being asked to contact the Ministry:

*JetBlue Flight 659, which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 1:00 a.m.

*JetBlue Flight 2959 which arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport on Thursday, March 12 at midnight

* JetBlue Flight B2893 which arrived at the Sangster International Airport at 2:14 p.m. on March 14, 2020

Passengers are to call any of the following numbers:

* 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683)

* 888-754-7792

* 876-542-5998

* 876-542-6007

* 876-542- 6006.

* Persons may also send an email with their contact details to covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

