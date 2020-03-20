Person of Interest in Jasmine Deen case in custody

The person of interest in the disappearance of visually-impaired University of the West Indies, Mona student Jasmine Deen is now in police custody.

The police say he was held by cops from the St Andrew Central Police Division yesterday.

He is now being processed.

Deen was last seen on Thursday, February 27 in Papine, St Andrew wearing a white blouse and blue jeans.

