Sagicor Life implements coronavirus measures

Sagicor Life Jamaica, the leading provider of health and life insurance, has implemented with immediate effect measures to help clients cope during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a release from Sagicor, among the measures is the granting of an additional 30 days grace period for life insurance clients to pay premiums. “Premium payments can be made online using Client Web, a free and convenient platform that also enables policyholders to receive payouts electronically. Online payments can also be made using Paymaster and Bill Express online services. Clients may also pay premiums using bank transfers, standing orders and salary deductions.”

Committed to clients

Mark Chisholm, executive vice-president, Sagicor Life Jamaica, said the company wishes to assure clients that it remains committed to responding to the needs of the population at this time. He reminded clients that full benefits remain intact, in the case that someone should succumb to complications related to COVID 19.

Health insurance clients, meanwhile, will now be able to receive up to two months’ supply of medication when they fill prescriptions, which is an extension of 30 days on the previous restrictions.

Health insurance clients also have up to 90 days to submit insurance claims for the reimbursement of payments. These claims can be submitted through a broker or a Sagicor Employee Benefit Service representative, for processing.