Two killed in crash on Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway

The police are reporting that two persons were killed in a vehicular crash along on the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in Kingston this morning.

The two, a man and a woman, were killed when the bicycle they were travelling on was hit by a Toyota Hiace motor truck.

The incident occurred about 6:50 a.m.

