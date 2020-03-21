Cops appeal for blood for injured colleague

The Jamaica Police Federation are pleading for donations of blood for one of their colleagues, a police corporal, who is in critical condition after being shot by gunmen.

The corporal was allegedly attacked by a group of armed men in Clifton, Greater Portmore at about 9:45 p.m. yesterday evening. The police say he managed to drive himself to a contact point, where he was assisted to hospital.

In an image of a note tweeted by Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Fitz Jackson and re-posted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the JPF chairman said the corporal, who is attached to the St Catherine South Police, is in critical condition.

Persons are being asked to donate at the Blood Bank on Slipe Pen Road in Kingston or at the National Chest Hospital on Barbican Road, St Andrew.

The police are investigating the shooting.

