Major ganja bust at Kingston Wharves

The police and Border Protection Unit of the Jamaica Customs Agency are investigating a major ganja find at Kingston Wharves Limited.

The more than 700 pounds of contraband, valued at more than $3.5 million, was discovered on the weekend by a combined team of police from the Narcotics Division, the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team and Port Security. It was packaged in 236 parcels and concealed in the floor of a container destined for the United States.

No one has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

