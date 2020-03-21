Updated | Trelawny Police name most wanted

The Trelawny Police have named five men, who it says are wanted.

The men have been identified as:

Renard Gayle, otherwise called ‘CJ’, who frequents Hague, Trelawny. He is wanted for two counts of wounding with intent

Christopher Clarke also known as ‘Devil’ or ‘Chris’, who frequents Blood Lane and Blackwin in Wakefield, Trelawny and St Ann respectively. He is wanted for two counts of shooting with intent and robbery with aggravation

Shamarie O’Connor of Cotton Tree in Ewarton, St. Catherine, who is wanted for murder

Lascells Wright, also known as ‘Byah’ or‘Stella’, who is known to visit the Tyre district and Warsop in Trelawny. He is wanted for murder

Anthony Richards, otherwise called ‘Tony’ who is known to often visit New Hope district in Trelawny. He is also wanted for murder.

The police are asking anyone who knows their whereabouts to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3271, 311 crime stop, 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Note: The police have withdrawn the photo Christopher Clarke they had submitted and which was earlier published with this article.

