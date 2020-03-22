Health Ministry: 'Do not deny entry to persons who refuse to use unlabelled sanitisers'

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising entities that they should not deny entry to anyone who refuses to use unlabelled or unknown substances to sanitise when entering establishments.

In a release on the weekend, the health ministry said establishments should ensure that only approved sanitisers are being used. It is also warning against the use of mixed chemicals and says containers should also be adequately labelled.

The ministry says entities should provide facilities for customers to wash their hands with soap and water.

At the same time, the ministry is reminding the public to adhere to the necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by observing hygiene practises and social distancing.

Jamaica currently has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death. Several others have been isolated or quarantined.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.