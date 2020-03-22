At least three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in CARICOM

At least three Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries recorded new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) today.

Dominica and Grenada have recorded their first cases, while Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed its 50th.

According to CMC, Dominican officials confirmed the first case in a 54 year-old, while in Grenada tests have confirmed infection in a female. Both persons had recently arrived in the countries from the United Kingdom, where infection is now in excess of 5,000 cases with 281 deaths.

In Trinidad, following the jump from nine cases on Friday to 49 on Saturday, authorities confirmed another imported case today. However, health officials maintain that all 50 cases are imported and that there has been no local transmission of the disease. Trinidad has tested nearly 300 people for COVID-19.

Several countries in the Caribbean have now recorded cases of COVID-19, including Barbados, which has 14 cases and Jamaica with 19 and one death.

In the wider Caribbean, the Dominican Republic has recorded has the highest number of infections with some 72 cases, while Guadeloupe and Martinique have 51 and 32 cases respectively.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.