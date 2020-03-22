Making a ‘Medley’ of melodies – the Kimar and Kimarley love story ‘MEDLEY’

They describe their union as the love of two perfectly imperfect beings because they complement each other so well and do all they can, with the help of God, to add value to each other’s lives.

You most definitely will not see them in the same space all day every day, but when they are together, there is no denying that the love is real.

“Kimar was someone I used to see occasionally on campus but never spoke much to. In fact, I knew him as ‘Medley’ until the day I saw him at a wedding for one of his friends, at which I was the photographer and he was the best man, on May 11, 2014,” Kimarley recounted.

That encounter would see them officially dating just a month later, and as the months progressed, so did their love.

She continued: “We officially started dating in June 2014, and as I got to know Kimar, the more convinced I was that he was the one for me. Whether it was travelling to meet family, going to the beach, attending church, visiting parks, being face to face, or simply talking or texting on the phone, everything brought me joy, peace, and comfort. I was also thrilled at his love for God. His devotion to me, work, and family made him so much more desirable. So when he asked me to marry him on Christmas Eve, December 2015, while we were lying on the roof of my country home stargazing, I uttered a gleeful ‘yes!’”

Making it official

Approximately 10 months later, they made it official and sealed the deal before God and man.

“Over a span of two years and four months, I discovered what it meant to be in love with someone. I learnt to trust, to be selfless, and to function as a team player, and so we got married. Since then, I have been the beneficiary and reciprocator of true love. Our relationship is growing and maturing as we do. Today, we are two years and nine months old,” said an excited Kimar.

The couple said that their relationship is built on strong Christian principles and a love for God.

“A marriage takes selflessness, love, and devotion to work. Loving God helps the individual love their partner as they should,” Kimar shared.

“I often say I love Kimar most because he loves God best. I have found his God-fearing attitude to be such a crucial pillar to the happiness, peace, and joy that I experience as his partner. Being able to give back to him has also guaranteed his own happiness and joy. So any young person striving to get married must work on having a God-fearing partner. It’s actually the only surety to a successful marriage,” Kimarley added.

While Kimarley is employed to the church and, more often than not, acts in a professional capacity as technical producer at church events, she relishes the opportunity to participate in other activities with her husband.

“From a local church level, we participate consistently in the different programmes of the church, such as AY (Adventist Youth), the divine hour, Bible class, Sabbath school, and personal ministries. We enjoy singing, conducting lesson study and Bible class, and, on some occasions, sharing the Word. We believe that all aspects of our lives should glorify God, so we get excited about using our gifts and talents for this purpose.”

Learning curve

The two were asked about the one thing they have learnt since getting married.

Kimar said: “Communication. It is a powerful tool that should be utilised to share your fears, plans, frustrations, concerns, accomplishments, goals, dreams, desires, and just about everything. However, how you communicate is important, so always consider the other person’s interpretation of what is being communicated, and communicate properly. Besides communication, I’ve also learnt that two people who are in love can live a happy and fulfilled life.”

Kimarley added, “I have also learnt that each person has their own individuality that should be respected at all times. Pressuring each other into changing and becoming someone else to meet a certain ideal does little to affirm them and only weakens that individual’s self-worth. It is not the same as compromise. Compromise is an agreement or settlement of a dispute that is reached by each side making concessions. So, you see, communicate, communicate, communicate, and all will be great.”

The Medleys’ message to other couples is: “Always put God first. Value the commitment you made to each other, take care of each other at all times, spend time in fun and laughter by doing enjoyable activities or humouring each other. Make the home a happy place by resolving conflicts quickly and not holding grudges and by affirming, loving, and respecting each other. Protect your union from interference by sharing concerns with each other. Never discuss each other negatively with others. Be friends. Don’t be pretentious; be real, be you. Love and time are powerful, and they can work if you give them a chance to and pray without ceasing.”

