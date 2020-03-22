NCB closing earlier due to COVID-19

Come tomorrow, National Commercial Bank customers will have to adjust to new business hours in light of the current outbreak of COVID-19.

In a release on the weekend NCB said its new branch operating hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m starting tomorrow until March 27. Its customer care centre will be available between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. during the same period.

Only senior citizens will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., given their higher vulnerability to the disease. They will also be prioritised for teller transactions and customer care support, regardless of the time they visit the branch the company says.

NCB is also encouraging its customers to use its digital channels, such as its online banking portals and automated teller machines to conduct your transactions and investments.

NCB says customers with questions or concerns may email ncbinfo@jncb.com or visit NCB’s social media pages for updates.

