NWC: 'Don't flush wipes down the toilet'

The National Water Commission is reminding persons not to flush wipes and similar material down the toilet.

In a release today, the NWC said although it recognises the need to increase hygiene practises in light of the spread of COVID-19, its reminding persons that flushing wipes down the toilet will only clog drains and sewers and impede the flow of sewage to treatment plants.

It says wipes and similar materials should be carefully bagged and placed in garbage bins to be collected. The NWC says failure to properly discard such items will result devastating environmental and health consequences.

Meanwhile, the NWC says it while it will not be disconnecting service during the COVID-19 outbreak for late payments, customers should brace for unavoidable interruptions due to infrastructural improvement projects.

