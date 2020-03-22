Private sector pledges $150 million to COVID-19 fight

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says several of its member companies have committed $150 million to support the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a release on the weekend, the PSOJ said the funds will be used to purchase ventilators designated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to handle infected persons in hospitals.

PSOJ President, Keith Duncan said the need for ventilators was identified as a critical area of the public health response.

"We saw this as a very important initiative around which to rally the private sector to save as many Jamaican lives as possible. We’re happy that our stakeholders have come on board and have, so far, pledged $150 million,” he is quoted in the release.

Christopher Zacca, President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica and a member of the MOHW COVID-19 Response Advisory team, added that each citizen must play a part in mitigating the spread of the disease.

“Public-private partnership is especially important during times like this, as we have to tackle this virus as one united country doing all we can to lessen the impact on the lives of all citizens”, Zacca said.

The PSOJ disclosed that it received a pledge of $30 million from the NCB Financial Group to the cause and $20 million from the Sagicor Group Jamaica. JMMB and Scotiabank Jamaica each have committed to donating $15 million; while the Sandals Foundation and the We Care Foundation together pledged $20 million.

Contribution pledges were also made by the ICD Group, Ja. Broilers, Restaurants of Jamaica, JP Group, the Richard and Diana Stewart Foundation, the GK Group and Musson.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, expressed gratitude for the donation.

“As the Government works tirelessly to combat the threat of the coronavirus, we continue to emphasise and embrace the strength of community. The Ministry extends heartfelt gratitude to the PSOJ and its members for their contribution to our efforts in protecting the lives and interest of every Jamaican citizen,” he is quoted as saying.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.