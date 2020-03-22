RJRGLEANER Group CEO releases statement on COVID-19 story

This morning's story in The Sunday Gleaner about COVID-19 testing and the status of health workers in Jamaica has generated tremendous concerns.

Having discussed the matter with our editorial team, the Ministry of Health, the Minister himself and the Permanent Secretary, we now have full clarity on the matter.

We accept the clarifications given and apologise for any misunderstandings arising out of statements in the interview with the Minister and regret concerns our readers may have formed.

We assure you that, as can be seen by our numerous supportive activities across the RJRGLEANER Communications Group (of which The Gleaner is a member), we are fully committed to providing accurate, live, extensive coverage, useful programming, giving guidance and tips in print, digital and electronic media, as well as partnering with the government to achieve the best for Jamaica at this time.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.