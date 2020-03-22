The sin God cannot forgive

Manchester, Jamaica:

“Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law.” –­ 1st John 3:4

We hear how just God is, how His mercies endure forever, and how unconditional His love for His people is. But we don’t often hear about His limits and the point at which His grace no longer extends to us.

There is such a point, according to preacher Selvin Stewart, at which the grace we have come to know from the Almighty can no longer save us.

“The message is about those who know the mark, can hit the mark, but are unwilling to hit the mark. In other words, they just don’t care.

That is iniquity – the sinner who deliberately and continuously sins. God is not hearing such a person. The word of God is clear and succinct.”

Stewart, who was preaching at a recent evangelistic series at the Campbell’s Castle Seventh-day Adventist Church, said, “Praying for God to help you with a man you already know you should let go, praying for God to help you stop stealing when you know you shouldn’t do it and continue to do it ­– iniquitous sinners are hard-headed, rebellious people, those who have chosen directly to live in sin.”

He said that many of us are prospering not because we are doing the will of God but because God’s favour still rests with us because His mercies extended.

“… and this is not just done by unbelievers. So many of us have been baptised over how many years, and we go to church every Sabbath, or every Sunday, over how many years, and we would be surprised to know that we are rebellious people. (people) in prominent position in the church, born in the church and have not spoken to a family member in 12 years…”

Stewart said that some people continue to bring their bodies to church but not their hearts –­ the part that God wants the most.

Consecrated hearts

“A consecrated heart will tell the hands that want to steal, ‘Don’t do it’. A consecrated heart will tell a mouth that wants to gossip, ‘Shut up’. A consecrated heart will say to the private part of your anatomy, ‘Keep quiet; God says no’. A consecrated heart will order your steps in the way of God,” he said.

He later said: “That man (a murderer) can repent. God doesn’t care where you have been or what you have done. Once you come to Him from a contrite heart, pleading for forgiveness and His strength to make it through, God is willing and able. That is the love of God, it is never-ending.”

He said that among the sins for which God doesn’t hold one guilty is the sin of ignorance. However, there is only so much that God can do for the man who wishes to remain in sin, he said.

“God does not hold you to account for that which you do not know, but if you know, He is expecting you to repent. There comes a time when God can do nothing more for you. He has tried over the years of your existence, but you are adamant. He who has an ear to hear, let them hear,” he ended.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com