Two dead, two injured in Kingston 20 shooting

Two men were murdered this morning in the vicinity of Simmonds Park in Kingston 20.

They have been identified as Meschac 'Niney' Smith, of a Lime Tree, Kingston 20 address, and 31-year-old Chrishmar Hydol, also known as 'Loco' who is from Simmonds Park.

Both men were shot several times. The shooting happened at approximately 9:17 a.m.

The Gleaner understands that two others were also injured during the incident. One person was shot in the leg, while the other received gunshots all over the body.

Both are in hospital, where the person shot multiple times is said to be in critical condition.

