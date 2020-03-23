Bad Boy Trevor charged for staging pool party during COVID lockdown

Actor and director Garfield Reid, more popularly known as ‘Bad Boy Trevor’, has been taken into custody after cops reportedly raided a pool party being held at a house on Plantation Drive, in Plantation Heights, St Andrew last night, law enforcement sources revealed.

Reid has since been charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, the State of Emergency Act, the Spirit Licence Act and the Noise Abatement Act, according to law enforcement sources.

Kenniel Smith, who cops alleged was manning a bar at the party, was also charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, the State of Emergency Act and the Spirit Licence Act.

Both men are to appear in court on April 24.

The Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) Act, which outlines some of the steps being taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus, took effect last Wednesday, a day after it was tabled in the House of Representatives.

Police spokeswoman, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, confirmed Reid’s arrest.

“I know that he was keeping a party in breach of the order,” Lindsay told The Gleaner this morning.

The police say they learned about the party through a message that was being circulated on social media platforms.

It's reported that when the police arrived at the party, they saw more than 50 revellers gathered around a pool frolicking to loud music.

A quantity of liquor was seized, the police said.

