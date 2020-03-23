Bloody Sunday...8 murdered including a child in St James

Terror reigned across four parishes on Sunday with a total of eight persons, including a child, being murdered and several others injured.

The murders, which happened between 9:05 a.m. and 5:14 p.m., occurred across St Andrew, St James, Westmoreland and Kingston.

The police report that eight-year-old Lance Jay Sterling, a student of Pelle Drive, Flanker in St James, was shot and killed while three others were shot and injured by unknown assailants.

Among those injured is another eight-year-old student.

Also in St James, 25-year-old carpenter Ricoh Smith, otherwise called Smurf, was shot and killed on Barnett Street while two others were injured on Jimmy Cliff Boulevard.

In St Andrew, three men were shot and killed on McKinley Crescent, Olympic Gardens and one man was shot and injured.

The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Chrismar Hydol, 32-year-old Meschado Smith, otherwise called Niney, and 36-year-old David Archer.

And Westmoreland recorded two murders yesterday with unknown assailants shooting and killing Rohani Watson, 45, a car wash operator, and Swayne Dobson, a 28-year-old farmer.

The other murder occurred in Kingston Central which saw 40-year-old Imran Mutassa, an air condition technician, being killed.

Up to March 21, Jamaica recorded 306 murders.

