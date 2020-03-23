COJ urges customers to use web facility, Dropbox amid virus scare

WITH THE confirmation of COVID-19 in Jamaica, the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) is encouraging customers to utilise the agency’s recently launched Electronic Business Registration Form (eBRF) to register their new business names and new companies.

The platform can be accessed via the agency’s website, www.orcjamaica.com, and will facilitate the reservation, registration of entity names, as well as allow for customers to courier the documents to themselves upon successful registration.

Kawain Fearon, public relations officer at the COJ, said, “We have a space concern at the COJ and given this announcement, we are encouraging persons to utilise the online platform to complete transactions as it pertains to registrations. Customers filing annual returns and other notices will be asked to use the drop box. The COJ will continue to provide certified copies and letters in office. This will assist in allowing for the continued health and safety of our customers and staff in the fight against the virus.”

Among the measures the agency has implemented are the postponement its March Mobile in the parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover and St James; restricting access to persons displaying flu-like symptoms; sanitising the hands of all persons entering the building; managing the flow of customers to avoid crowding; and utilising the use of the drop box to minimise engagement.

The agency’s website allows for the registration of new companies and new business names, document search, request for documents, and can be accessed at any time. “We see a high number of customers and handle many documents on a daily basis, and we have to be proactive in our response. This will include actively monitoring staff and customers who exhibit symptoms, and provide sanitary items. In fact, we will be looking at our operations with a view to making engagement times shorter and lessen the crowds at our offices,” Fearon said.