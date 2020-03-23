Couples Resorts closes four properties for a month

Couples Resorts has announced the temporary closure of its four hotel properties because of the COVID-19 virus.

The properties, Couples Sans Souci, Couples Tower Isle, Couples Negril, and Couples Swept Away will close March 28 to April 30, 2020, a letter addressed to guests of the resorts and posted online on Friday afternoon revealed.

“It is with great sadness that Couples Resorts announces the temporary closure of all four Couples Resorts, effective March 28-April 30, 2020 due to COVID-19 (coronavirus). The Issa family and Couples executive team have carefully made this determination based on the various travel restrictions in effect, in addition to considerations regarding our staff’s health at this time. We will continue to monitor and update you accordingly. Our hearts and thoughts go out to everyone affected by this pandemic and we appreciate those on the frontline working to contain the virus,” the statement read.

The company said current guests have been asked to try and coordinate their travel plans to get home safely before March 28. Persons will previous bookings between now and April 30 have been asked to contact their travel professionals or reservations centre to revise their travel plans.

An update will be provided by April 24, the company stated.

“Throughout this unprecedented time, we encourage everyone to follow health protocols in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as the world’s safety is the highest priority. Couples Resorts thanks you for your continued support and looks forward to a timely recovery together,” the statement, over the signature of chairman, Lee Issa, concluded.

The announcement by Couples follows similar action by RIU, which closed several of its hotels in western Jamaica.