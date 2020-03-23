COVID-19 further exposing Clifton Boys’ Home needs – Custos Perrin

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Reverend Hartley Perrin, custos of Westmoreland, believes that the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jamaica has given a fresh sense of urgency to completing the rebuilding of the Clifton Boys’ Home so that the 28 displaced wards can have adequately equipped accommodations.

In an interview with The Gleaner on Thursday, Perrin, who is chairman of the boys’ home, which is located in Darliston, Westmoreland, said that the under-construction new building, which will replace the former structure that was destroyed by fire in 2017, was especially needed at this time as the Assemblies of Holiness Church in Caledonia, which is now providing them with accommodation, is inadequate.

“For their makeshift boarding accommodations, the boys are grossly cooped up, with not a lot of space at their disposal, and there’s not even enough space to say that, if one gets sick, you can put them in an isolated space. With the advent of the coronavirus, there is an additional concern as to what may happen,” said Perrin.

SERIOUS RISK

“We’re praying that the virus does not come into our sphere at all because if one boy gets knocked down, all of them would be at serious risk, especially since the space is so small. That’s why it is imperative that we try to get the new building up as soon as possible as the boys will have far more space, plus areas where they can be held in isolation,” added Perrin.

Ground was broken last year at the home’s old site for the construction of a replacement building. It is estimated to cost some $60 million.

Work is currently under way to finish the new facility’s roof; install doors, windows, and floor tiles; and render walls. On completion, the building will have enough space to house 40 boys.

Perrin also called for citizens to get serious about applying preventive measures against COVID-19.

“We’re not to take it (COVID-19) lightly in any regard. Whereas we are not to panic, because panic doesn’t put us in any place whatsoever, it’s very important that we take it as seriously as it really is because our lives and the lives of our families depend on it,” Perrin stated.