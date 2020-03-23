Elephant Man charged for immigration violation

Dancehall artiste Oneil Bryan, more popularly known as Elephant Man, has been charged with breaches of the Immigration Act after allegedly failing to declare that he travelled to Germany.

As part of Jamaica’s COVID-19 protocol, travellers to Germany and several other countries are required to disclose the information to the authorities and are subjected to isolation for 14 days.

It is being alleged the popular entertainer, who returned to the island from a tour in Europe, failed to properly declare his travel history to immigration personnel.

Bryan was today served with summons at his home by cops attached to the Counter-Terrorism & Organised Crime Unit.

He is to appear in court on April 15.

