Gov’t to roll out new works scheme as MIDP wraps

The Government is to start a new infrastructure programme and build out several bypasses for a number of congested areas as the Major Infrastructure Development Programme comes to an end.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness last week touted his administration’s success in completing major projects in the fiscal year now ending.

“We must have direct and efficient links between our economic centres while simultaneously reducing the cost of congestion on our local road networks,” Holness said.

“As MIDP comes to an end, the Government is embarking on a new major infrastructure programme, The Greater Infrastructure Development Programme (GIDP),” said the prime minister.

Approximately 470 kilometres of roads have been improved and 12 bridges repaired and constructed.

Holness said that the new GIDP would be an integrated programme incorporating road, water, wastewater, bridges, and telecommunications.

“Under the GIDP, a number of bypasses and roads will be constructed or improved. These are national projects. The GDIP is what you call a nation-building project,” Holness said.

Some of the planned programmes include a bypass for Lucea; the Long Hill Anchovy bypass; Hopewell bypass; Annotto Bay bypass; Port Antonio bypass; Mandela Highway Phase Two, with an East-West toll road ramp to Old Habour roundabout; Spanish Town Road; Lady Musgrave to East Kings Road; and extension of Dunrobin Avenue.

Under heckling from some members on the Opposition benches in Parliament, Holness said, “This is not a dream list”, adding that the Government has been able to increase its capital budget to undertake the projects.

The prime minister said that the projects he named could not be completed “overnight”, as they required significant planning.

Holness said that one of the challenges the Government was facing in executing the projects was the implementation capacity of agencies.

“So sometimes you find you have slow take-up, slow usage of capital budget. However, if you plan appropriately so these capital projects can go through public-sector investment filter and you have them already approved, then you don’t have to be worrying about the delays that come with procurement,” Holness told his colleagues.

