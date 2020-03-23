Keep calm and work from home - Five tips on preventing cabin fever

WITH THE spread of COVID-19 and the Government’s urging that businesses have employees work from home, there is a new normal. Now employees will have to manage the isolation of being at home, keeping up with their assignments, plus the anxiety related to living through a pandemic. Red Stripe’s Occupational Health and Office Services Manager, Veronica Benain, offers tips on how to manage disrupted routines while maintaining your productivity.

Benain says, “It is always advised to have a healthy separation between home and work. It lowers the stress of both, and affords employees some room to breathe. However, with our current situation, people are already a bit stressed by the COVID-19 outbreak, on top of which they now have to take work home. It’s easy to see how, if not managed properly, days of staying indoors and working can leave a few people irritable, to say the least.”

Maintain a healthy diet

The first step to surviving is watching how and what you eat. Many people have stocked up on snacks and essentials for the stay-at-home period. However, the idea of being in their own home might make it easier for some people to eat sporadically and unhealthily. This might not be good for the immune system.

Benain says, “Being around people tends to have a positive impact on our immune system. Not to mention, when we’re at work, we tend to be mindful of how and when we eat, so our immune systems get nutritional support. Not being able to be social, and eating things that aren’t good for you, might weaken the immune system in a short period of time. Keeping a plan for meals despite being home might go a long way.”

Keep a schedule

Time flies when you have a focused mind. Being at home with endless distractions, and the temptation to rest, might leave a few people feeling like the next few weeks might never end. Creating a schedule of daily tasks might help to keep the mind focused and time running smoothly.

“You can never go wrong with a goal-oriented to-do list. The last thing you want to happen is to end up feeling frustrated because distractions have made you unable to get work done. Scheduling helps you to organise your mind and maintain a good level of productivity.”

Stay connected, but don’t overindulge

Sooner or later, most people will begin to feel uneasy – either from being out of contact with people, or from being in sustained contact with the same people. Each person should find a healthy balance that works best for them.

“Make the necessary phone calls to check in on people you care about. Be mindful to keep conversations positive and less focused on worry and fear. Engaging in negative interactions is not good for your mental health. This goes for those in the same household as well – avoid conflict as much as possible, and set up healthy boundaries so you don’t start feeling stuck with someone,” shares Benain.

Stay active

The time at home should not be spent in a vegetative state. Benain reminds us to stay active.

“Work on a project that you’ve put off. Cook. Clean. Do something other than staring at a computer or phone screen. A huge part of your overall health is physical health, which is improved when you are active. However, whatever you do, ensure that you and your surroundings are adequately sanitised.”

‘All work and no play...’

Finally, Benain reminds us of the importance of leisure.

“Lowering stress is not just good for your health, but also for your productivity with the work you’ve brought home. Take time to play a board game or consume some light content. As with everything else, however, do it in moderation. Surviving the days at home can be less stressful if we plan, work wisely, stay positive and keep calm.”