Portland MPs hand over buses to transport health workers

IN LIGHT of challenges facing the health sector due to the COVID-19 crisis, the members ofpParliament (MPs) for West and East Portland, Daryl Vaz and Ann-Marie Vaz, respectively, on Saturday, handed over to the North East Regional Health Authority three 15-seater Hiace buses for the purpose of transporting health workers in Portland for the duration of the current health crisis.

The handing over of the vehicles was formalised during an event at the Port Antonio Hospital in the parish. Two of the buses were secured after representation was made to a private-sector company by both MPs. Additionally, the MPs have loaned the health authorities a personal bus during this period.

“So crucial is their role, I believe that no nurse or health worker in Portland, or anywhere, should be put through the rigours of using the sometimes challenging public transportation system, particularly at this time,” said Daryl Vaz.

All hands on deck

“Portland is not insulated from COVID-19, hence it is time for all hands to be on deck to assist the parish and, by extension, Jamaica to overcome the current situation,” Mrs Vaz said.

In a call to action, the East Portland MP further commented, “I call on all citizens to do what they can to limit the spread of this virus and to look out particularly for our children and the elderly. Remember to wash your hands, avoid touching your face, and do not hesitate to self-isolate and call the health ministry if you suspect you may have been exposed to the virus.

Daryl Vaz called on the private sector to consider making available more transportation options for medical personnel, some of whom are on the front line battling the virus and do not have easy access to traversing between their homes and places of work.

The West Portland MP noted that with the tourism sector now at a virtual standstill, it is possible that a host of vehicles may be idle and could, in the interim, be used to assist in alleviating transportation challenges facing public-sector health personnel.